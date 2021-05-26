Beaxy (BXY) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.23 million and $6,744.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00080327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.46 or 0.00973319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.02 or 0.09791132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00092323 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

