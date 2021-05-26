Beck Bode LLC Buys New Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,000. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 3.9% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Shares of SRE traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.40. 40,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.02. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $140.46. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

