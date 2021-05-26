Beck Bode LLC Invests $204,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.60. 237,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,345,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

