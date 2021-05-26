Beck Bode LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.72. 21,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,673. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

