Beck Bode LLC Takes $5.70 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,000. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.8% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.30.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 310,433 shares of company stock valued at $62,051,331. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $8.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of -518.43 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

