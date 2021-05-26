Beck Bode LLC Takes Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 248,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,000. Hawaiian Electric Industries accounts for 3.4% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HE. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of HE stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. 3,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,014. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

