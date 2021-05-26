Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.80.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $242.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.24.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.