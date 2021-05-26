Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $28.55 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 8.1% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $8,381,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $6,899,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 228,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

Apple stock opened at $126.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

