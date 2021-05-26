Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

BDRFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

BDRFY stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

