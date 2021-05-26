Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $215.85

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.85 ($2.82) and traded as high as GBX 235 ($3.07). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 233.50 ($3.05), with a volume of 38,388 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 216.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of £82.36 million and a P/E ratio of 16.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 439 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

