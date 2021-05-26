Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) Insider Peter George Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) insider Peter George bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($24,692.97).

LON:BMK opened at GBX 59 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.04. Benchmark Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 68 ($0.89). The firm has a market cap of £395.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.17.

Get Benchmark alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Benchmark in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Benchmark Company Profile

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.