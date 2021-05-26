Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $218,733,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 300.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,926,000 after buying an additional 1,709,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,574,947. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

