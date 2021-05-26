Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,400,000 after purchasing an additional 173,483 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Dover by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,652,000 after buying an additional 76,966 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 38.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,377,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Dover stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.89. 8,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.03. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $90.03 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

