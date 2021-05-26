Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,078 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,720. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

