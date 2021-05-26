Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies comprises about 1.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,919,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after purchasing an additional 535,989 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,380. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.73 and a one year high of $162.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.44%.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

