Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,092 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADM traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $66.49. The stock had a trading volume of 165,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

