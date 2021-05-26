Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $3,055,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.47. 32,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,478. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.97 and its 200-day moving average is $188.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

