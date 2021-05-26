Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,057 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $123.71. 73,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,777. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.35. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.