Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) PT Raised to $60.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

BSY has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $56.55 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $9,198,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,391,294 shares of company stock worth $68,027,537. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.