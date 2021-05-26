Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF)

Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HCHOF stock opened at $5.51 on Monday.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

