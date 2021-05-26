Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to post sales of $21.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.74 million and the highest is $21.70 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $94.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.30 million to $96.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $134.99 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $141.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of BLI traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,251. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,238,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $61,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,173 shares of company stock worth $46,341,101. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3,642.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $622,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

