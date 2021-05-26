BHPCoin (BHP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.40 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001540 BTC on exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and $2.40 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00058784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00348006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00182105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.26 or 0.00838104 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

