Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) to Issue GBX 17 Dividend

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BYG stock opened at GBX 1,302 ($17.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,222.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,142.89. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of GBX 943.50 ($12.33) and a one year high of GBX 1,334 ($17.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Several analysts have commented on BYG shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 998.57 ($13.05).

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total value of £1,165,000 ($1,522,079.96).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

