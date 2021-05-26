BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading 4.6% Higher

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s stock price traded up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.75 and last traded at $53.45. 12,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,066,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $6,072,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,749,973 shares of company stock worth $103,954,769 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,420,000 after acquiring an additional 496,292 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $149,602,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after acquiring an additional 680,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

