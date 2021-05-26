BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDSI. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $474,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,560.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. 3,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $341.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

