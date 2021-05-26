BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Shares Up 2.1%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing.

