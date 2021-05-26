Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.15 million-$38.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.20 million.

Shares of BFRA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. 70,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.11. Biofrontera has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 133.84% and a negative net margin of 43.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 1,570.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.