Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $273.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.39.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

