BiomX’s (PHGE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PHGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BiomX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on BiomX in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BiomX stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.45.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that BiomX will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHGE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BiomX during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BiomX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in BiomX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

