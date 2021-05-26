Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 18th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

BDT stock opened at C$9.67 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$5.58 and a 12 month high of C$9.97. The firm has a market cap of C$512.89 million and a PE ratio of 11.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDT shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.