Bitcloud 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $661,094.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,573.96 or 1.00491254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00037440 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.63 or 0.01145307 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.30 or 0.00534840 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.82 or 0.00361643 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00094861 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,632,713 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

