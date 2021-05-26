Bitcoin Confidential Market Cap Hits $1.75 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 37% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $4,011.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

