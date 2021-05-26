Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.90 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for about $37.46 or 0.00095549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $317.04 million and $12.90 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002305 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003023 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004308 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002651 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

