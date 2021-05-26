BlackRock Inc. Has $4.51 Billion Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $4,505,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock worth $75,294,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.37. 236,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,828,090. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

