BlackRock Inc. Has $5.21 Billion Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,244,113 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $5,209,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 131,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 60,367 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.53.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,409. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

