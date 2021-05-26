BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.22% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $4,812,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.54. The stock had a trading volume of 47,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,030. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

