BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.56% of Eaton worth $4,164,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $22,125,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Eaton by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $142.45. 9,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,181. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $80.17 and a one year high of $149.38. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.