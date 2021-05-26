Blakecoin (BLC) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $34,585.73 and approximately $2.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,596.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.33 or 0.07079795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $761.54 or 0.01923267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.49 or 0.00498751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00195674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.44 or 0.00650170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.02 or 0.00449601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.07 or 0.00384054 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

