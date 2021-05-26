Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price Up 2.8% This Week (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $101,580.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00004879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00082269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00992073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,656.70 or 0.09743293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00091842 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

BCUG is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 645,822 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

