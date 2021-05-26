Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.75. 5,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,184,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

BE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,980.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,209 shares of company stock worth $8,183,387 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 343.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 145,825 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 427.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 107,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 86,814 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,382,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

