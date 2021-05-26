Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 60,438 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 428.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,438 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

