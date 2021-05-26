Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gentherm by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 405,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth $2,008,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $169,701.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. Research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

