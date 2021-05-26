Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $640,000 Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.16 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

