Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $499,000 in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HELE stock opened at $215.44 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

