Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $607,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -300.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

