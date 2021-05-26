Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $585,000 Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 78,461 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.86.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.