Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 475.0% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of VSTO opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

