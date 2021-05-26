BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires Shares of 416,302 VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 416,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.27% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.18. 5,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,354. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

