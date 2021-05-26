BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 269.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,485 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $16,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.45. The company had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.03. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.18.

In other news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.