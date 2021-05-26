BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $17.07 Million Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 109.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,040 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.23% of Tempur Sealy International worth $17,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141,872 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,737 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,548 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

TPX traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,937. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

